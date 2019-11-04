A large fire is under control inside some abandoned buildings near Blue Ridge Extension and Third Street.

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- A large fire is under control inside some abandoned buildings near Blue Ridge Extension and Third Street.

The fire broke out about 4:50a.m. Monday. Firefighters say they had trouble accessing the area because of gates around the abandoned building.

Firefighters say the hydrant wouldn’t open on Blue Ridge at first.

When the sun comes out, crews will bring backhoes out to pull back the debris. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

