GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- A large fire is under control inside some abandoned buildings near Blue Ridge Extension and Third Street.
The fire broke out about 4:50a.m. Monday. Firefighters say they had trouble accessing the area because of gates around the abandoned building.
We just arrived at a large abandoned structure fire in Grandview.The chief said they had shut down the tracks near the fire, but a train just went by. pic.twitter.com/70GrxZLfCM— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) November 4, 2019
Firefighters say the hydrant wouldn’t open on Blue Ridge at first.
When the sun comes out, crews will bring backhoes out to pull back the debris.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.