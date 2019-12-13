Kansas City police investigate city's 141st homicide

Officers were called about 1:30 p.m. to East 40th and Olive streets.

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating the city's latest homicide Friday afternoon.

Officers were called about 1:30 p.m. to East 40th and Olive streets. The victim's identity has not been released. 

There's no immediate suspect information. 

This is the city's 141st recorded homicide of the year.

