NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people are in custody after a standoff and pursuit came to an end Wednesday.
The chase started on Northeast Vivion and Brighton roads.
The vehicle came to a stop in an industrial park in North Kansas City.
Kansas City police initiated the chase in connection to a felony property damage investigation.
"As the situation progressed, we believe there potentially could have been a hostage situation," said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman.
Officers have the possible hostage with them, and they are safe and being talked to.
"We have used less lethal munitions to break out the windows in an effort to establish communications with the driver," Becchina said.
