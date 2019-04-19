PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- A two-vehicle crash shut down both directions of Missouri Highway 9 on Friday morning.
Police and medical crews responded at 6:21 a.m. to Hwy. 9 just east of English Landing Park and north of Coffey Road after a 2011 Ford F-650 box truck overturned while trying to avoid a 2016 Ford Fusion that had crossed the middle of the highway, according to police at the scene.
A woman driving the car had been traveling westbound on the highway, when she crossed the center lane. A box truck heading eastbound partially hit the car head-on, but swerved to try to avoid the collision. That truck ended up on its side after hitting a guardrail to the right, with responding crews blocking several lanes of the highway.
Both directions of Hwy. 9 remained closed during morning rush hour. Traffic authorities have no estimated clearance time for the crash.
The 55-year-old woman driving the car suffered serious injuries and the 53-year-old man driving the box truck suffered minor injuries, according to the crash log.
Both of them are from Kansas City, Missouri. He was wearing his seat belt and she was not.
