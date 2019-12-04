KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One adult female is dead after an early morning house fire Wednesday.
Kansas City fire crews were called to the 5300 block of Munger Avenue for a house fire just after 7.
The Kansas City Fire Deputy Chief originally told KCTV5 News that two people had died. About an hour later, fire officials corrected the count to one person dead and have said that it is an adult female.
Authorities also said the fire started in the basement and the cause is still under investigation.
There was no one else in the home at the time of the fire.
The Bomb and Arson unit is at the location contributing to the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
