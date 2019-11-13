KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Elton John’s three-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will come back to Kansas City next year.
He will bring the tour to the Sprint Center on July 8, 2020.
John recently announced 24 new concert dates to his sold out worldwide tour, completing the second year of the North American leg, counting 43 dates in 2020.
Tickets start at $66.50 and will go on sale Nov. 22.
John first brought the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour to Kansas City in February 2019. Tickets for the show sold out.
