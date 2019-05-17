KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man and woman were were shot Friday morning in the Historic Northeast, leading police to tape off several blocks while searching for the suspects.
Kansas City police responded around 3 a.m. to an area near Anderson Avenue and Askew Avenue. There they found two gunshot victims. One of those victims---a 53-year-old man---died. A 51-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
Officers blocked off Anderson Avenue and Askew Avenue. The taped-off area extended several blocks. The shooting happened outside an elementary school, but that school was closed overnight.
Stay with KCTV5 for more on this developing story.
