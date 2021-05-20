(CNN) — El primer caso oficial de la variante del coronavirus encontrado por primera vez en la India (B.1.617.2) ya ha sido detectado en Brasil, informó el jueves el secretario de Salud del estado de Maranhao, Carlos Lula.
Seis tripulantes del buque Shandong da Zhi, que viajaban desde Sudáfrica, dieron positivo en la variante B.1.617.2. Uno de los tripulantes está siendo tratado en un hospital privado de Sao Luis, la capital del estado de Maranhao. Según el secretario, otros 14 tripulantes están infectados con covid-19 y permanecen en el barco, dos con síntomas leves y 12 asintomáticos. Otros nueve pasajeros no fueron diagnosticados con coronavirus.
