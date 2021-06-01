Click here for updates on this story
NEW HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Authorities are looking for the person who threw a boulder at a New Hartford police cruiser over the weekend.
It happened between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at the New Hartford Resident Trooper's Office behind the town hall.
State police said a boulder was intentionally hurled across the hood, into the driver's side door, and through the windshield of a cruiser.
Thankfully, no one was inside the vehicle when it happened.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 860-379-8621.
