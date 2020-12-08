Cathryn McClelland was 41 years old and a nurse at Children’s Mercy Hospital.
On July 19, 2019, she didn’t feel well but didn’t want to scare her young kids by calling an ambulance.
McClelland planned to drive herself and her kids to the hospital and meet her sister, but she collapsed at home and later died.
Her 8 ½ year old son called 911 like he was taught, but dispatchers botched the call for help, according to a newly filed lawsuit.
The mother eventually reaches the hospital but it’s too late.
The 8 ½ year old calls for help while managing a younger sibling. The Boy gives the correct address within one minute and 11 seconds. But dispatchers don’t trust his information and send him outside to look at the house number and to search for mail.
He did give an incorrect address at one point but quickly corrected himself.
The lawsuit points out the dispatchers did not send an ambulance in the general direction and indicates the dispatchers had trouble contacting the correct emergency response team.
Lawyers argue about 10 crucial minutes were lost and point out the mother’s body was still warm when first responders arrived.
Cathryn McClelland later died at Advent Hospital suffering from ventricular fibrillation and cardiac arrest.
The lawsuit claims McClelland’s heart was restarted but she suffered respiratory failure, shock, organ damage and brain injury because too much time passed. elapsed.
The mother is survived by her husband and two young children.
Kansas City, the Kansas City Fire Department, the Kansas City Police Department, the Police Board of Commissioners and individuals directly connected to the call all face a civil lawsuit seeking damages.
KCTV5 reached out for a response, we were told general policy is to not comment on litigation and a spokesperson for the city said they had not been officially served as of Tuesday.
