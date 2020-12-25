Boston Celtics legend K.C. Jones has passed away. He was 88 years old.
The team announced his death Friday.
The Hall of Famer was a 12-time NBA champion as a player and coach, 11 of those with the Celtics, a two-time NCAA champion and a gold medal-winning Olympian.
MORE TO COME
