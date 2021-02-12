PLATTSBURG, MO (KCTV) -- The Plattsburg Police Department issued a boil advisory for the city's entire water system. This is due to a leak and drop in system pressure.
The City of Plattsburg will be testing the system on Friday, Feb. 12 at 6a.m. The city warns this could take at least 18 hours before results are obtained. The city will provide more information when the test results are confirmed. Until then, the city is advising residents to consider boing their water before every use.
