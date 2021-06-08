Click here for updates on this story
WINCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) -- A body was pulled from Winchester Lake Tuesday morning.
Authorities say they were notified around 1:25 a.m. of a missing person and immediately began searching the area of Winchester Lake.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene as well and, along with the Winchester Fire Department, found the body of a man near an overturned canoe.
The victim's name is being withheld at this time.
DEEP representative Will Healy said that the victim's vehicle was found near the Winchester Lake boat launch.
The State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.