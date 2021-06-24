Click here for updates on this story
CONYERS, Georgia (Rockdale Citizen) -- The body of a teen who drowned in the Yellow River Monday night was recovered Tuesday afternoon by Rockdale County Fire Rescue.
The Rockdale County Coroner's Office identified the teen as Alexi Cruz, 16, of Conyers.
Rockdale County Fire Rescue responded to a possible drowning on Monday around 7 p.m. Fire officials said when they arrived at the home on Spring Street in the Milstead community, a woman told them the victim was last seen in the river before going missing.
Search and recovery efforts began immediately, but the inclement weather limited visibility and rescue efforts were discontinued until Tuesday morning.
At approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rockdale Fire begun its recovery efforts for the missing male victim with help from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol Divers Unit.The body was recovered from the river at approximately 2:45 p.m.
