JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A couple of Johnson County School Districts are reconsidering their mask requirements after complaints from parents.
Olathe Schools held a meeting yesterday and their board will have seven days to decide.
The Blue Valley School District is set to make an even quicker decision.
The in-person hearing yesterday was cancelled because a person refusing to wear a mask, but today the hearing took place virtually allowing both sides to lay out their arguments.
“They already provide exception for food and drink they provide for going outside not everybody has to wear a mask at all times,” says one of the parents.
That parent was the only one out of the three to have their camera on during the district’s virtual hearing on the mask requirement.
All of them vocalized their anger of yesterday’s in person meeting being cancelled because of one person refusing to wear a mask.
“I’m not sure the meeting was cancelled fairly,” says one of the parents.
They also voiced frustration about the fact that their kids are being forced to wear a mask in school.
“My oldest son has reported difficult breathing and severe headaches with prolonged mask use. Please provide scientific evidence that the welfare of my children is not being put into jeopardy by this mask mandate,” says one of the parents.
Meanwhile school district officials defended the current mandate by questioning a medical expert about the importance of masks.
Melissa Hillman the General Counsel for the district questioned whether face masks were necessary to help control the spread of COVID 19 and if the school was making the right decision in their current mitigation plans, which the expert said yes to both.
Next the board will have to decide whether to change the mask mandate districtwide or keep it the same.
If after that decision is made there are still parents unhappy, they can file a civil action in district court.
The board is going to make a final decision tomorrow during a virtual meeting scheduled for 5:30 PM.
