BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This missing girl is home safe.
No other details are available at this time.
Previous coverage is below.
The Blue Springs Police Department is looking for a missing girl who was last seen at 4 a.m.
According to the police, officers went to the 2900 block of NW 1st St. at 9 a.m. for a call about a missing girl.
Ava Andrew was last seen at 4 a.m. near her residence.
She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
No other information is available from the police.
Anyone with any information about where she might be, any vehicle she may have gotten into, or who she may be with should call Blue Springs police at 816-228-0151.
