The world’s most famous jet team arrived at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner Kansas on Tuesday afternoon for a pre-show inspection!
The last time the Blue Angels came to the New Century AirCenter here in Gardner, KS was in 1954. That was when it was the Olathe Naval Air Station.
Their visit on Tuesday was for a “winter prep visit”, also known as “sight visits”.
These are important so they can get a lay of the land. That way, when the team comes back they can hit the ground running with efficiency.
With a lot of shows being canceled in 2020, this year they’ve spent a lot of time practicing.
They’ve also been able to take part in tributes to first responders and health care workers by doing fly overs across the country.
When the infamous flight team comes back to Kansas City for their actual airshow in July, they’ll be coming with a new jet!
They’ll be celebrating their 75th anniversary by transitioning from the legacy F-18 Delta, to an F-18 Super Hornet.
“The difference with the Super Hornet is it’s going to be a little bit larger. 33% larger,” said Lt. Julius Bratton, Blue Angel #7 who flew into the airport on Tuesday. “Larger engines, so a little louder. It’s just bringing us a little bit closer to where we are with our fleet aircraft.”
KC Airshow charities is the nonprofit behind having the airshow.
However, it doesn’t only produce the airshows for our region.
The funds generated actually helps support aviation focused STEM education programs for area children.
Lt. Katlin Forster, flew into the airport with Bratton. She is one of the newest members to the Blue Angels Fleet.
She hopes to be an example to young women interested in STEM programs.
“I definitely look to try to be that role model to all the young girls that come up to me during, even these winter visits. I’ve gotten calls over at the ETC radios asking if I’m flying the jet. To me it’s a real honor and I’m very happy to represent bringing more women into STEM and into the aviation field,” said Lt. Katlin Forster, Blue Angel # 8.
The KC Air Show will take flight here at the New Century AirCenter on July 3rd and 4th.
