FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News Stands for You, and you can help us help the people of Kansas City on May 29.
KCTV5 and KSMO-TV is holding a blood drive with the Community Blood Center from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
A donor bus will be parked at our station at 4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway.
Book your appointment today at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: CBTG. For additional details contact Monica Ngo at 913-677-7171 or monica.ngo@kctv5.com.
If you have medical concerns, you can call 800-688-0900 or you can visit savealifenow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.