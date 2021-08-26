An explosion was reported outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, according to two US officials.
One official said there are injuries among Afghans, but there is no information yet on any US casualties.
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed there was an explosion outside of the airport. "We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," he said in a tweet.
This is a developing story.
