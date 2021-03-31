OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --
Bishop Miege High School student-athlete and 2021 State Champion, Payton Verhulst, is getting the McDonald's All-American Games award Wednesday.
More than 700 girls and boys high school basketball players from across the country were nominated for the prestigious opportunity to be named to the 44th annual McDonald’s All American Games teams.
Out of the 700, a final roster of only 48 players were selected.
Due to Covid-19, the 2021 McDonald’s All Americans class will miss a traditional Games Week experience.
