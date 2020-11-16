Click here for updates on this story
LAGUNA BEACH, CA (KCAL/KCBS) -- Testimony is expected to continue this week in a neighbor-versus-neighbor dispute that includes the theme song from the 1960s classic “Gilligan’s Island.”
Tech entrepreneur Mark Towfiq says he can hear his neighbor, William Gross, allegedly blare the theme song on a loop, all-night long, for hours at a time.
The lawsuit says Gross and his girlfriend who cohabitates with him play their “loud music constantly at decibel levels and at times of day well over the municipal code limits. Gross and Schwartz’s typical pattern was to project earsplitting music much of the day and then switch to theme songs such as the one for ‘Gilligan’s Island’ intermittently throughout the night.”
Gross, a billionaire, lives in a $32 million mansion in the upscale Orange County community of Laguna Beach. The feud stems from the installation of a large glass sculpture worth $1 million which Gross displays with netting to protect it.
Towfiq alleges the net blocks his view of the ocean, while Gross says the net is necessary to protect the sculpture.
To that end, Towfiq informed the city of the actions, and the suit alleges, “The City investigated, found the complaint to have merit, and issued a notice of violation to Defendants.”
As a result, and allegedly in retaliation, the suit says Gross has allegedly been blaring his music. Officers have been called to the home several times and one officer testified that she found the music “unreasonably loud.”
The defendants are also accused of blasting other music, such as the theme songs from “M*A*S*H” and “Green Acres” on a loop, according to the lawsuit.
Testimony was expected to continue this week.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.