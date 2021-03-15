(CNN) — Billie Eilish tuvo un momento un poco del estilo ‘Adele 2017’ en la entrega de los premios Grammy el domingo.
Ese año, Adele insistió en que no se merecía el premio al álbum del año, porque debería haber ido a Beyoncé por «Lemonade».
Esta vez, Eilish ganó el premio al álbum del año por «Everything I Wanted» y expresó su reconocimiento a la rapera Megan Thee Stallion, quien estaba nominada por «Savage».
Billie Eilish y Megan Thee Stallion.
«Esto es realmente embarazoso para mí», dijo Eilish. «Megan, chica, iba a escribir un discurso sobre cómo te mereces esto», agregó.
Es el segundo año consecutivo en que la joven de 19 años se lleva a casa el prestigioso premio.
En cuanto a Megan Thee Stallion, tuvo una noche bastante buena: encendió el escenario con su actuación junto a Cardi B, ganó el premio a mejor nueva artista e hizo historia junto a Beyoncé como la primera pareja de mujeres en ganar el Grammy a la mejor interpretación de rap.
