(CNN) — Los premios Billboard Music Awards 2021 se entregaron el domingo.
The Weeknd lideró con nominaciones en 16 categorías, incluido mejor artista, mejor artista masculino y mejor artista Hot 100.
A continuación una lista de finalistas y ganadores en algunas de las principales categorías. Mira aquí la lista completa de canciones y álbumes nominados.
The Weeknd se llevó a casa múltiples premios en los Billboard Music Awards 2021, incluidos Mejor Artista, Mejor Artista Masculino y Mejor Artista Hot 100.
Mejor Artista
Drake Juice WRLD Pop Smoke Taylor Swift The Weeknd GANADOR
Mejor Artista Nuevo
Gabby Barrett Doja Cat Jack Harlow Pop Smoke GANADOR Rod Wave
Mejor Artista Masculino
Drake Juice WRLD Lil Baby Pop Smoke The Weeknd GANADOR
Mejor Artista Femenina
Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Dua Lipa Megan Thee Stallion Taylor Swift GANADORA
Mejor Duo o Grupo
AC/DC AJR BTS GANADOR Dan + Shay Maroon 5
Mejor Artista Billboard 200
Drake Juice WRLD Pop Smoke Post Malone Taylor Swift GANADORA
Mejor Artista Hot 100
DaBaby Drake Dua Lipa Pop Smoke The Weeknd GANADOR
Mejor Artista en Streaming
DaBaby Drake GANADOR Lil Baby Pop Smoke The Weeknd
Artista con Mejores Ventas
Justin Bieber BTS GANADOR Megan Thee Stallion Morgan Wallen The Weeknd
Mejor Artista en la Radio
Justin Bieber Lewis Capaldi Dua Lipa Harry Styles The Weeknd GANADOR
Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales (Voto del público)
BLACKPINK BTS GANADOR Ariana Grande SB19 Seventeen
Mejor Artista R&B
Jhené Aiko Justin Bieber Chris Brown Doja Cat The Weeknd GANADOR
