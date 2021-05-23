(CNN) — Los premios Billboard Music Awards 2021 se entregaron el domingo.

The Weeknd lideró con nominaciones en 16 categorías, incluido mejor artista, mejor artista masculino y mejor artista Hot 100.

A continuación una lista de finalistas y ganadores en algunas de las principales categorías. Mira aquí la lista completa de canciones y álbumes nominados.

The Weeknd se llevó a casa múltiples premios en los Billboard Music Awards 2021, incluidos Mejor Artista, Mejor Artista Masculino y Mejor Artista Hot 100.

Mejor Artista

Drake Juice WRLD Pop Smoke Taylor Swift The Weeknd GANADOR

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Gabby Barrett Doja Cat Jack Harlow Pop Smoke GANADOR Rod Wave

Mejor Artista Masculino

Drake Juice WRLD Lil Baby Pop Smoke The Weeknd GANADOR

Mejor Artista Femenina

Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Dua Lipa Megan Thee Stallion Taylor Swift GANADORA

Mejor Duo o Grupo

AC/DC AJR BTS GANADOR Dan + Shay Maroon 5

Mejor Artista Billboard 200

Drake Juice WRLD Pop Smoke Post Malone Taylor Swift GANADORA

Mejor Artista Hot 100

DaBaby Drake Dua Lipa Pop Smoke The Weeknd GANADOR

Mejor Artista en Streaming

DaBaby Drake GANADOR Lil Baby Pop Smoke The Weeknd

Artista con Mejores Ventas

Justin Bieber BTS GANADOR Megan Thee Stallion Morgan Wallen The Weeknd

Mejor Artista en la Radio

Justin Bieber Lewis Capaldi Dua Lipa Harry Styles The Weeknd GANADOR

Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales (Voto del público)

BLACKPINK BTS GANADOR Ariana Grande SB19 Seventeen

Mejor Artista R&B

Jhené Aiko Justin Bieber Chris Brown Doja Cat The Weeknd GANADOR

