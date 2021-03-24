President Joe Biden will hold his first press conference on Thursday from the White House. Given Biden has done hundreds, if not thousands, of press conferences in his career this should be no big deal. Right? Not even close. A presidential news conference is a unique event with a culture and customs all of its own. Having prepared President Bill Clinton for many of these events, I know there are several things that are important to understand before judging the performance of both the President and the media.
First, the timing, something the media obsessed over until this press conference was scheduled. Presidents don't hold press conferences based on the media's schedule. The best time to do a press conference is when you've accomplished something important. The other ideal time is to mark and to make clear what the President's agenda will be going forward -- setting new goals.
Biden has picked the perfect time to meet the press. He has comfortably exceeded his campaign goal on vaccines and that deserves the pomp and circumstance of a full White House press conference. He also needs to set his own agenda going forward. He'll be able to do both of those things on Thursday. Expect to hear both themes in the opening statement.
So how does a president prepare for a press conference? In many ways it's like preparing for a debate, but it's the media you're jousting with, not your political opponent. Most importantly the President needs a strategy. I expect Biden will acknowledge the great work done on vaccines while focusing most of his attention on what comes next.
Every answer should contain this thematic point -- we've done something remarkable, but we are focused on the challenges that lie ahead. Whether it's a question on immigration, gun control or climate change, remind voters that when you make a promise you keep a promise. And the work has only just begun.
The actual preparation depends on the President. Early on in the Clinton administration, the President took almost an entire day to prepare. By the time I assumed the job as press secretary I concluded that less was definitely more. We gave him a briefing book the night before and took roughly two hours of peppering him with questions we expected to be asked.
The staff judges themselves by making sure they anticipate any and all questions from the press. That exercise ensured the President was never surprised by a question and, if the question was pointed and designed to make him lose his cool, it was the staff who would feel his wrath and not the media.
Biden's preparation will be designed to fit his style, just like at the debates. He is an optimist at heart, so expect him to be clear that Americans can meet any challenge no matter how intractable the problem may be. Expect him to be ready to answer on immigration, which the Republicans and the media have sought to blame him for our problems at the border. Just like in competitive sports, he'll be ready to play offense or defense depending on the subject matter.
One last point on any president and a press conference. No matter how prepared you are, just like in any competitive sports, it's how you do on the field, not in practice. The world will be watching and judging that performance and declaring it a winner or a loser.
In many ways, this first press conference is also a test for the media. After four years of Donald Trump, the media is used to lies and misstatements and attacks on what the former president called the "enemy of the people" -- the press.
Trump thrived on conflict and the media did too. Biden is no Trump. He tells the truth to the best of his ability; he believes the media is an essential part of our democracy and he believes that conflict is bad for the Presidency and the country.
The White House press corps needs to adjust to the new President. The rules that evolved around Trump should not be applied to Biden. Some in the White House press corps have figured that out. Some have not. The press conference will be a national event on how the press treats the new President.
Distrust of the media is very high in our country and an overly aggressive or obnoxious press corps may do more to damage journalism than the President. Asking tough questions in a respectful way, allowing the President to answer and not trying to make yourself the story instead of the President will be the standard I'll be watching for.
It's a big test for both institutions. There is no doubt the pundits in the peanut gallery, me included, will declare winners and losers within minutes of the end of the event. It will all seem like the direction of the presidency has been set after just an hour of answering questions. There will be snap judgement of great import from the media and aggressive spin from the White House staff.
The reality is, even if one side makes a big mistake, it will only be real news until the next press conference or big event. Press conferences are important but not decisive for a presidency. They rarely produce information of historical importance. But there is no better political theater than a presidential press conference. For myself, I plan to sit back and watch our American democracy work again in a way we haven't seen in a while.
