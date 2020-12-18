President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday in Delaware, transition spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on a briefing call Friday.
The transition team did not have details on where exactly the vaccination would take place.
Psaki said that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, would receive their vaccinations the following week.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
