I am the last person to advocate for raising taxes. I believe that higher corporate tax rates could divert capital away from the United States at a time when our economy is on the precipice of recovery. And I firmly believe that we, as private citizens, are better at managing our money than the government. But as a businessman, father and grandfather, I also recognize there is a critical need to invest in our children and for this, I support raising taxes.
President Biden recently proposed the American Families Plan, which would require hiking taxes on the wealthy and corporations to help pay for -- among other things -- a four-year extension of the child tax credit, a cap on childcare costs of 7% of wages for low and middle-income families and increased wages for childcare workers.
It's a step in the right direction. But if we are going to take this step, we cannot afford half measures.
President Biden should have made the expansion of the enhanced child tax credits permanent, like the House Democrats proposed in their own Building an Economy for Families Plan. Child tax credits give households earning less than $150,000, payments of $3,600 per year for children under six and $3,000 per year for children aged between six and 18. A permanent extension would go a long way toward giving our children a brighter future. By the most conservative estimates, payments like these will cut childhood poverty by almost half. Much like Social Security, they could be paid directly to parents on a monthly basis through the Social Security Administration and would benefit both parents and society more broadly.
Making these tax credits permanent is a part of President Biden's plan that both Republicans and Democrats alike should be able to agree on. By reducing childhood poverty and supporting the middle class, we take a big step toward greater economic prosperity for all.
While I do not support every measure in Biden's American Families Plan, I strongly support investing in childcare. This is a vital course correction after decades of underinvestment.
I have seen up-close the consequences of this lack of investment in childcare as a business owner and through my philanthropic work with the David & Laura Merage Foundation, which has supported early childhood education through programs including Early Learning Ventures and CareForAllChildren. Across the country, I've seen my companies struggle to hire due to the lack of childcare available for workers outside of normal working hours. This has been a challenge for years and has only been exacerbated by the pandemic due to the loss of affordable and available childcare.
It's not a stretch to say the greatest contribution parents can make to our economy is child-rearing, yet we also know that people need to make money, too. When mothers are forced into low-paying jobs and can afford few childcare options, children often end up spending their days in substandard care. We need to be thinking about childcare as a two- or even three-generation strategy. Low-quality care, which does not provide children with optimal developmental supports, can have detrimental effects on brain development. This ultimately limits the quality of the workforce of tomorrow.
We all pay for this neglect. Children who missed out on key early development can be more prone to needing special education, repeating grades and, later in life, getting incarcerated -- all expensive outcomes for taxpayers. Studies have consistently shown that high-quality early care greatly minimizes those risks. Wouldn't we rather our tax dollars be going toward outcomes we can prevent?
Using our tax dollars for childcare is essential and cost-effective. By capping costs for low- and middle-income families, the American Families Plan contributes to making high-quality care more affordable for parents who want to put their children in childcare. It can go even further by making the tax credits permanent.
I do not support every aspect of the American Families Plan. The current market-based infrastructure of childcare needs an overhaul. A good start would be to invest in a mixed-delivery model of universal pre-K, where government funds are layered with other dollars to build the supply of childcare in the market and meet parents' needs. My home state of Colorado became the first to begin designing such a universal, mixed-delivery preschool system when Proposition EE passed in November.
Americans work too hard to see our hard-earned money fall into the void of government waste. But when it comes to our children, there is no such thing as waste. Let's not miss this opportunity to take bold action for our future.
