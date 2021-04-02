It's no April Fool's joke: Infrastructure week is, at last, here.
Unveiling the plan on Wednesday, it's yet another sign President Joe Biden is thinking big -- like ... legacy-defining big, and not just when it comes to the multi-trillion dollar price tag.
"It's not a plan that tinkers around the edges," Biden said this week. "It's a once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we've seen or done since we built the Interstate Highway System and the Space Race decades ago."
But not every Senate Democrat is down for Biden's big plan. As West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin put it Friday, "We need negotiations with Democrats also, so we know where everyone is coming from."
That doesn't mean Republicans on Capitol Hill are even interested in coming to the negotiation table. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell already vowed no GOP support for the measure, saying he is "gonna fight them every step of the way because I think this is the wrong prescription for America."
Speaking of prescriptions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at last issued guidance on travel for vaccinated Americans, but urged only essential travel given the rising cases -- yet another sign of normalcy is not quite here.
The pandemic has upended yet another White House holiday tradition: the annual Easter Egg Roll. The Bidens' first Easter celebration instead heads online, with virtual scavenger hunts and commemorative wooden eggs for purchase.
The Point: Biden is thinking big, but the same partisan stalemates threaten to bring his aspirations back down to earth.
