President Joe Biden is visiting former Sen. Bob Dole Saturday afternoon after Dole announced earlier this week that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, according to the White House.
The two served in the Senate together and Dole is a "close friend" of the President, the White House said.
The visit with Dole was not on Biden's public schedule for Saturday.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
