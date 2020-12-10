President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap Susan Rice, the former national security adviser during the Obama administration, to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council, two sources familiar told CNN.
Politico was the first to report the decision.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
