Biden to tap Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary By Gregory Krieg and Dan Merica, CNN Posted 1 hr ago President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary, two sources familiar with the decision tell CNN. This story is breaking and will be updated.
