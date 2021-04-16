President Joe Biden will sign a declaration on Friday to speed refugee admissions to the US but not raise the refugee cap, as he has committed to doing. Instead, he will sign an emergency determination that will cast a wider net of who can arrive to the US under the refugee ceiling currently in place.
A senior administration official said the emergency presidential determination will keep the number at 15,000.
CNN previously reported the administration was considering stripping restrictions put in place by former President Donald Trump's presidential determination to cast a wider net of refugees who can arrive in the US.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.