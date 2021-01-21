Biden to seek five-year extension of key nuclear arms treaty with Russia

The Biden administration will seek a full five-year extension of a key arms control treaty between the US and Russia, according to a US official.
The New START Treaty expires in just over two weeks on February 5.
CNN previously reported that Biden advisers indicated that the administration would not seek a shorter extension on the landmark deal. President Joe Biden has expressed support for extending the deal with Russia and using it as a foundation to pursue future arms-control arrangements.
Secretary of State-designate Antony Blinken said during his confirmation hearing Tuesday that President Joe Biden intended to seek an extension of the treaty, but suggested he had not made a decision on the length of that extension.
The secretary of state-designate noted that Biden "couldn't really engage" on the issue during the transition because he was "very cognizant of the fact we have one president at a time."
Blinken told lawmakers that he believes "this is something that we will be coming to you on pretty much immediately as soon as the President is sworn-in, and I know that he does intend to seek an extension, and he'll have to make a decision as President about what duration he would seek."
The Trump administration went back and forth with the Russians on the terms of a shorter extension to the longstanding treaty after efforts to create a new trilateral treaty with Russia and China failed.
This story is breaking will be updated.
