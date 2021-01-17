President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Gary Gensler to serve as the commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Rohit Chopra to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a source familiar with the decision tells CNN.
Bloomberg was first to report news of the expected nominations.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.