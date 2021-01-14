Biden taps Lisa Monaco as homeland security adviser to inauguration amid rising threats

President-elect Joe Biden taps Lisa Monaco as homeland security adviser. In this image, Monaco speaks during the 2018 Aspen Cyber Summit in San Francisco, California, on November 8, 2018.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has asked Lisa Monaco, his deputy attorney general nominee, to temporarily step away from those duties and serve as a homeland security adviser to his inauguration team, a Biden transition official said, a sign that the rising security concerns demand high-level coordination.

This is a temporary position, which will continue only until Inauguration Day, when Monaco will go back to preparing for confirmation hearings as the No. 2 official at the Department of Justice.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

