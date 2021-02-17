President Joe Biden is postponing his trip to Michigan on Thursday due to weather, including pending issues in the Washington area, a White House official confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.
Biden had been scheduled to tour a Pfizer vaccine-manufacturing facility in Portage, Michigan, during the visit. The President's trip is now expected to take place on Friday, the official said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.