President Joe Biden is planning a new wave of executive orders and actions this week as he looks to further dismantle many of former President Donald Trump's policies and address a slate of Democratic priorities as quickly as he can.
The planned moves, which were outlined in a draft calendar document viewed by CNN's Betsy Klein, allow Biden to set his agenda into motion while his administration continues the plodding work of coordinating with Congress on more ambitious policy goals, like a new Covid-19 relief package.
The orders scheduled for this week build on the 30 executive actions Biden took in his first three days in office, which included halting funding for the construction of Trump's border wall and imposing a mask mandate on federal property. See the full list here.
While the orders and timing are subject to change, here's a rundown of the executive steps Biden is expected to take this week:
Monday, January 25
Billed as "Buy American" day, Biden is expected to sign one executive order directing agencies to "strengthen requirements for procuring goods and services from sources that will support US businesses and workers."
Tuesday, January 26
Tuesday focuses on equity, with a list of executive orders that will:
- Create a policing commission and reinstate Obama-era policy on the transfer of military-style equipment to local law enforcement.
- Establish steps to improve prison conditions and eliminate the use of private prisons.
- Formally disavow discrimination against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, which, the document says, comes "particularly in light of rhetoric around the Covid-19 pandemic."
Biden also plans to sign a memorandum directing Housing and Urban Development to take steps to promote equitable housing politics.
Wednesday, January 27
The climate crisis will come into view on Wednesday with an executive order initiating regulatory actions to "combat climate change domestically and elevates climate change as a national security priority," along with the re-establishment of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.
Biden is also due to sign a a memorandum on scientific integrity.
Thursday, January 28
Health care is set be the the theme on Thursday with Biden set to rescind the Mexico City Policy and review the Title X Domestic Gag Rule. There may also be an executive action on Medicaid, as well as the initiation of open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act.
Friday, January 29
Finally, Biden is expected to center on immigration on Friday with executive orders on regional migration and border processing, the US refugee policy and the establishment of a family reunification task force, as well as an executive order directing immediate review of the Public Charge Rule.
Impeachment trial date set
Trump's second Senate impeachment trial is scheduled to begin on February 9 after Senate leaders reached a deal to push it back, giving Trump's legal team more time to prepare and Senate Democrats a chance to consider Covid-19 legislation and to confirm Biden's Cabinet.
CNN's Capitol Hill team reports:
House Democrats will formally walk over the single article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate on Monday evening, but the agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will push back the substance of the trial until February. Without an agreement, the trial would have started the afternoon after the article was transmitted to the Senate.
"We have made good progress in our efforts to determine the timing and structure of the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump," Schumer said Friday evening announcing the trial schedule, saying it would begin the week of February 8.
Stimulus status
As preparations for the Senate trial ramp up, Biden's team is busy attempting to build bipartisan support for their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package -- something Biden has established as a top legislative priority in the early days of his term.
The relief package includes a $1,400 bump for stimulus checks, more aid for the unemployed, additional support for small businesses, and increased funding for vaccinations among other items.
The state of play
CNN has reported that Biden's stimulus proposal already faces Republican objections. As a result, Senate Democrats have been laying the groundwork to use a rare procedural tactic known as reconciliation to pass major parts of the package if Republicans stall their efforts.
Pressed earlier Sunday on whether the President will hold out for bipartisanship agreement to pass the package amid growing reports of Republican unease, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said the administration does want to see the proposal passed quickly, but that engaging both sides is not the "enemy" of speed.
"We're reaching out to people," Klain said. "I don't think bipartisanship and speed are enemies of one another. The need is urgent."
White House call
Biden's top economic official held a call with a group of senators Sunday afternoon to discuss the Covid-19 relief package, two sources familiar with the plans told CNN.
"President Biden and his advisors will continue to engage and consult bipartisan groups of lawmakers, including today, to make the case why urgent action is needed to get relief to hard-hit communities and families and more resources to public health officials so we can ramp up vaccinations," one White House official told CNN.
Trump world speed read
A bitterly fractured GOP. You don't have to look further than the critical swing state of Arizona to understand the deep GOP divisions following Trump's loss.
The state Republican Party voted this weekend to publicly punish Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain, all of whom opposed Trump's efforts to overturn Biden's victory.
The Trump Organization is in real trouble. Trump's businesses generated nearly 40% less revenue last year as the coronavirus pandemic slammed the hotel industry.
A 'sad' Mar-a-Lago. Many once-loyal members of Mar-a-Lago are leaving because they no longer want to have any connection to Trump, according to the author of the definitive book about the resort.
Chronicling Trump's 10 worst abuses of power. CNN's Marshall Cohen has a comprehensive breakdown of Trump's 10 most significant abuses of power.
