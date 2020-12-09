President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Katherine Tai as US Trade Representative, three sources familiar with the decision confirmed to CNN.
Tai currently is the top Democratic trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee and oversaw trade enforcement for China during the Obama administration.
As an Asian-American, she is the latest diverse figure expected to be named to a Cabinet-level post in the incoming Biden administration. If confirmed, Tai would be the first woman of color to serve in the role.
