The Biden administration on Thursday announced a plan to share 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses with the rest of the world by the end of June, with an overall framework of distributing at least 80 million doses by the end of June
At least 75% of these donated vaccines will be shared with the COVAX global vaccination program, and 25% will be shared directly with countries in need, the White House said.
"We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions. We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic, with the power of our example and with our values," President Joe Biden said in a statement.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
