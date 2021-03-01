On Sunday morning, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana told CNN's Dana Bash something very important about the future of his party.
"If we idolize one person, we will lose," Cassidy said. "And that's kind of clear from the last election."
The 6-foot-tall golden statue of former President Donald Trump that was unveiled at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, would undoubtedly disagree -- if it could talk.
The statue, made by Trump-supporting artist Tommy Zegan, was, as CNN's Michael Warren put it, the "indisputable star" of the annual gathering.
The massive statue features the 45th President with a business up top, party down below outfit: He's wearing a jacket and tie but also surfing shorts and thong sandals. "The fact that he's wearing thongs and shorts is that he's at the age where he should be retired," explained Zegan. "He should be at the beach right now."
Uh, OK.
There's no easier way to understand the civil war at the heart of the Republican Party than a conservative Republican senator warning against turning the party (even more) into a cult of personality while the party's base flocks to a golden statue of said personality.
If anything, the symbolism is a little too on the nose.
Cassidy is a) right and b) in the significant minority within his party.
Worshipping Trump -- and bending all sorts of Republican beliefs in order to comport with his whims -- led the GOP to lose its House and Senate majorities, not to mention the White House in 2020.
Why can't more Republicans see that? Because Trump spent four years indoctrinating them to believe anything he said -- including the falsehood that the election was stolen.
The Point: There's a difference between being right and being in charge. Cassidy is the former, Trump is (still) the latter.
