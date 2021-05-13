FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- It was originally designed in the 1950s for the US military to protect the outer surface of the Atlas Missile from rust and corrosion. Now, it can be found in most garages and cabinets around the country and it has many more uses beyond fixing squeaky door hinges.
If you have wooden tools you’re trying to preserve, use a rag and rub WD-40 onto the handle. It can help protect the wood from moisture and from splintering, giving you a smoother surface to grip and extending the tool’s life.
Have a problem keeping stainless steel clean? A squirt of WD-40 can help remove fingerprints as well as git rid of grime.
You can also use it to unstick piano keys and plastic building blocks. Just make sure to wash with soap and wipe clean before play.
Do you have a problem with wasps building nests around the outside of the house? Coat the problem areas liberally to discourage the pesky insects from building nests.
Finally, if you’re working in the back yard and you have pets, sometimes you step in something…unpleasant. Spray the sole of the shoe and the scrub with an old toothbrush to get off the yuck. Once its clean, rinse with cold water and your soles will be good as new.
That’s just a few of the ways you can use WD-40 that you might not have known about. There are more than 2000 other confirmed uses that WD-40 lists on their website. Before you go to the store to buy something new for a job around the house, you might already have the go-to product in your cabinet.
