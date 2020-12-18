KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — If home is where the heart is the table is where memories are made. You may have your holiday tree up, the lights lining the outside of your home - but, is your table looking a little bare?
“This year it’s important more than ever to make home a special place, explained Jacki Wofford of In The Details, which specializes in floral arranging, event decorating and tablescapes.
Wofford explained your table can tell a story, which helps to create memories.
She said the first step is setting your plan: pick the occasion, color palette and your budget.
The most important part, especially in 2020, is who you are sharing your meal with.
“Your children will be there and they’re going to remember this. It’s important to make it special this year,” said Wofford.
Wofford explains step two is building the base. That includes placemats and a mirror or a table runner.
Wofford said step three is building your foundation. “Add plates, silverware and napkins,” said Wofford, who opted for a more holiday modern look featuring red, Black and Tan hues.
A white salad plate brightens things up, as it is stacked neatly on top.
Wofford also topped mirror in the center of the table with red sticks from her backyard. “This really makes it pop,” explained Wofford.
For step four Wofford added natural elements, this time opting for two small shrub trees on either side of the mirror. In the center, she chose flowers arranged with pinecones and two berry clusters.
“Any opportunity to bring nature into a tablescape I’m going to use it,” said Wofford, who also lives on a flower farm. “You’ve got your hydrangeas which are beautiful and lilies with a wonderful scent.”
The she moved on to the final step, her namesake, the details.
“These are what’s going to take you from ordinary to extraordinary,” explained Wofford, who turned tiny reindeer into napkin holders with a twine loop. They also double as a party favor and can be an ornament for your tree.
“It makes your guests feel important enough like you went to an effort to invite them in your home,” said Wofford.
