No matter where your travels take you in Missouri, you'll want to set aside some time for shopping. At specialty stores in the state's largest cities and one-of-kind shops in charming small towns, you'll find locally made art, apparel, home décor, antiques and much more. Here's a sampling of places to explore:
Prydes Kitchen & Necessities, Kansas City: Located in the historic Westport area, Pryde's Kitchen & Necessities describes itself as "The Hardware Store for Cooks." For more than 50 years, the 10,000-square-foot shop has contributed to the joy of cooking and entertaining with tried-and-true classics, such as cast iron skillets and Fiesta dinnerware, and cutting-edge culinary tools.
Union Studio, St. Louis: You'll find a curated collection of handcrafted items made by St. Louis artists and makers at Union Studio. Two shops – one in Tower Grove and the other in Webster Groves – offer jewelry, housewares, personal care products, St. Louis-themed calendars and cards, gift sets, and fine art.
Dick' 5 & 10, Branson: Take a nostalgia-filled trip to Dick's 5 & 10, an old-fashioned dime store – supersized. The 10,000 square-foot shop is filled from floor to ceiling with tens of thousands of items including candy, housewares, toys, craft supplies and sports memorabilia. Also on display (but not for sale) are the owner's vast collections, including arrowheads, aviation prints, G scale trains, cap guns and a baseball wall of fame.
Cockrell Mercantile, Lee's Summit: Located east of the Kansas City metro area, Cockrell Mercantile is a country store full of quality cookware, kitchen gadgets, table linens, gourmet foods and gifts. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea while strolling through the shop.
1canoe2, Fulton: Inspired by nature, the artists and designers at 1canoe2 create a variety of paper goods – including note cards, planners, calendars, posters and journals – as well as backpacks, totes and wallets. The company name comes from "a spirit of kinship and memories of canoe trips and campfires along Missouri streams with one canoe, two girls."
Five Pound Apparel, Springfield: Started by a group of college students, Five Pound Apparel carries several clothing brands as well as its own, including "Missouri is Awesome" t-shirts. For every branded item the company sells, they donate five pounds of food to the Ozark Food Harvest.
Made in KC, Kansas City: An assortment of items created in the Kansas City area – from apparel and home décor to local barbecue sauce and craft beer – can be found at Made in KC. The store also assembles "care packages" filled with personal care products and tasty snacks. Seven locations include the Made in KC Marketplace at the Country Club Plaza.
Crane's Country Store, Williamsburg: Established in 1889, Crane's is an authentic general store offering everything from boots to bologna. You'll find men's and women's clothing, leather bags, camping and hunting supplies, and outdoor gear along with a deli counter where you can order a Two Dollar Sandwich – one meat and one cheese on two slices of white bread. The current store, built in 1925, has been a popular gathering spot for many years and is operated by the fourth generation of the Crane family.
Poppy Made by Hand, Columbia: Specializing in artisan-made goods and gift items, Poppy Made by Hand carries stationary, candles, soaps, jewelry, herbal teas, cocktail kits and more. The shop features "weekly collections," a group of specially selected products chosen for their beauty, function and quality – available for a limited time.
Missouri Star Quilt Company, Hamilton: If you love to quilt or want to learn how, you'll want to visit the Missouri Star Quilt Company. It's actually a dozen shops – each with a different theme – stocked with fabric in hundreds of colors and designs and other sewing supplies. They also assemble kits to make quilts in several different sizes, wall hangings, placemats, cosmetic bags and host quilting workshops and retreats. Check out owner Jenny Doan's popular YouTube Channel for quilt-making tips.
Old Village Mercantile, Caledonia: Take a step back in time at Old Village Mercantile, built in 1909. Every corner of the store is packed with more than 600 kinds of old-fashioned candy, gift items and antiques. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the store also has a coffee and smoothie bar and serves premium homemade ice cream.
Verdant, Kansas City: Plants and handcrafted pots go hand in hand at Verdant, a botanical gift shop opened by ceramic design and manufacturing company Convivial. Located in Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District, the store offers a variety of ceramic pieces, plants, flowers and greeting cards.
