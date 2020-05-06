Kansas city stone countertop installation

Since 2006, Midwest Marble and Granite has been offering high quality and affordable natural and engineered countertop installation.
From natural stones such as Granite, Marble, Quartzite, Soapstone, Limestone, Travertine, and Onyx to the popular engineered stone Quartz, we offer thousands of colors and styles to choose from. Learn more about our countertop stone material choices here.
Midwest Marble & Granite is proud to offer one of Kansas City’s largest stone countertop showrooms. In addition, we bring personal design services, quality workmanship and quick turnaround right to your doorstep. All at competitive pricing.
Our stone countertops are custom installed with complete attention to detail and the utmost care to create a polished finish that gleams with perfection.
One of the unique areas we specialize in is custom edgework. A custom edge really creates the difference between a standard remodel and one that makes a truly extraordinary statement. Some of the edges you can select from include bevel edge, eased edge, bullnose, ¼ Round over and many more options.
Need help “Visualizing” your new stone countertops?
“Midwest Granite completed three separate jobs for me and they all look great. Two of the countertops involved unusual shapes and cuts that look fantastic. Nick Stambaugh was easy to work with and completed each job quickly, thoroughly and on schedule. Thank you Midwest Granite! ” ~ Karrol Combs
What is a natural stone countertop vs an engineered stone countertop?
Natural Stone
Natural stone countertop choices such as granite, marble, and soapstone, immediately transform a kitchen, bathroom, or any space, from good to amazing. Here are some of the many benefits of incorporating natural stone into your kitchen.
- Completely unique. No two slabs are identical.
- Enhances the overall value of your home.
- When properly sealed to protect against damage and spills, a natural stone countertop can last a lifetime.
Engineered Stone
Unlike natural stone countertops that are cut from pure granite, marble or sandstone, engineered stone counters are made from quartz crystals held together with a resin binder. They have a similar appearance to natural stone, but they possess benefits not available with natural materials.
- Easy to clean.
- Stain resistant.
- Very resistant to heat.
- Harder to crack, chip, or cut.
- Color is more uniform.
We can also custom design an edge profile for your granite kitchen countertop.
