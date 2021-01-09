FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Start the new year strong and make 2021 the year you get organized.
Have you ever walked into your closet to grab one thing, and you stubbed your toe or tripped over clutter that’s made itself at home on the floor?
But a few tips from “Real Simple” will turn your crowded closet into an organized one.
“Walk-in closets are what dreams are made of, but some of us aren’t so lucky when it comes to closet space,” explained Leslie Corona, senior associate home editor of “Real Simple”.
Corona gives the following tips:
- Use slimline hangers
- Use a double hang closet rod
- Put blouses on the top and skirts and pants on the bottom rod
- Install shelves a few inches above the floor
- Utilize wall space
- Install a wall mounted track organizer and a set of hooks
- Use bins for small items
For more organization tips head over to www.realsimple.com.
