FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- It is feeling more and more like spring, which means spring cleaning!
Our friends at Martha Stewart Living are sharing strategies for getting our kitchen’s spotless starting with our sinks. You may wipe it down with a towel or sponge every day, but you should also be disinfecting it.
Elyse Moody, Senior Editor with Martha Stewart Living suggests using a half-quart of water in a spray bottle. Add an ounce of bleach and a teaspoon of dish soap. Shake it up and spray it around your sink. Let it sit and then wipe it up.
“The key to getting it really clean though is to clean that little seam around the bottom of the drain and sink. The best way to get in there and get out all that buildup is with a plain old clean toothbrush. Give it a scrub” says Moody.
Next stop, the refrigerator. Start by taking everything out and putting it in coolers
“Spray the inside down with a half and half mix of distilled white vinegar and water, plus a teaspoon of dish soap. Let it set and then to get off any caked-on stains and spills grab one of this scotch brite scrubbers we really like these because the points let you get into all the tight corners of your fridge” says Moody.
Take all the removeable drawers all the way out and soak them in soapy water. You can use your bathtub if you need a larger space.
Next up is the oven. To get it feeling clean, chefs recommend taking off the knobs you use to turn it on and the vent screen up top and soaking them in hot soapy water. While they are soaking, you can clean the rest.
“For the inside, we recommend using a damp pumice scouring stick. They let you get off all those caked on spills and everything on the inside without using any harsh chemicals,” says Moody.
Just like your oven knobs, cabinet handles and knobs can get greasy and dirty. Think about taking them all the way off and soaking them in soapy water while using a cleaner with enzymes to break down the stains and get the cabinet fronts sparkling.
