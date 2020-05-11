Sump pumps are devices that are placed in a basement designed to pump out excess water that would otherwise cause significant flooding. They are almost always put in the lowest point in the floor and often placed in their own specially dug pit.
THE TOP FIVE REASONS TO HAVE A SUMP PUMP
1. To Keep the Basement or Crawlspace Dry
This is the main reason many people have a sump pump installed. When the pump pit starts to fill up with water, the pump removes the water through a pipe that leads to the outside. The slope that’s built around the house helps the water flow away from the building.
A check valve between the pump and the pipe keeps the water from back flowing into the house. Sump pumps either have a float activator like the one found in a toilet tank or a pressure sensor. Most sump pumps use electricity and don’t require special wiring.
2. To Prevent Mold and Mildew
Because the sump pump keeps the space under the house dry, it prevents mold and mildew. Mold and mildew are not just unsightly, but they can also cause serious health issues for people and trigger allergic reactions.
3. To Alert the Homeowner When the Water Level Is Too High
Even when a sump pump isn’t working, it can alert the homeowner if the basement or crawlspace is in danger of being flooded. Some sophisticated sump pumps can actually make a call to the homeowner’s cell phone if they’re away. The homeowner can then call an emergency plumber to prevent a catastrophe in the basement.
4. To Add Value to the Home
A sump pump that’s in good working order makes the home more attractive to a potential buyer and might raise the property’s value overall. A basement that’s kept dry is more likely to be structurally sound than one that floods nearly every time it rains. If you are getting ready to move, but your sump pump is not in good working order, Lutz Plumbing can help you with the necessary repairs to get your sump pump working properly again.
5. To Stabilize the Soil
Sump pumps that are used by commercial buildings also help to stabilize the soil, which keeps the building itself stable. These pumps are often built in areas where there are aquifers.
Looking to have a new sump pump installed in your home, or have an issue with your current one? Let Lutz Plumbing take care of your sump pump and all your plumbing needs!
