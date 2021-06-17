FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Keeping your home and kitchen clean is obviously a priority, but are you overlooking a very important piece of most kitchens?
I'll be the first to admit, this isn't near the top of my list of things to do...maybe it should be a bit higher. It's an important step in keeping a certain kitchen appliance running in tip-top shape.
Your dishwasher probably runs once or twice a day, but how often are you checking the filter? The filter?!? On a dishwasher?!?!
YES!
Your dishwasher has a filter that needs to be periodically cleaned. Its primary job is to catch pieces of food and broken dishes or utensils to keep them from going down the drain and causing a potential clog. Cleaning the filter is easy, but sometimes overlooked.
You can tell your filter may be gunked up if you can see food or other debris on the top of the filter assembly, if food is still sticking to your dishes, or if after washing, your utensils and dishes have a grimy feel to them.
To clean, simply remove the lower washing rack to give access to the bottom part of the washer. The filter is usually located towards the back or under the spray arm. Typically, it's just a quarter-turn counter-clockwise and it should pop right out.
Run water over it and sue a soft brush, if needed. Don't use a wire brush or anything abrasive or you could damage the filter.
Once it is clean, insert, turn clockwise and it should lock back into place. A clean filter can help keep your dishes sparkling and your washer operations for years to come.
