Are you looking for a way to add beauty and sophistication to your home? Faux style painting can do that for you. Faux painting is a type of decorative painting, which includes techniques such as stencils, patterns, and stripes.
Faux finishes provide a great alternative to wallpaper: you can have artistic and original walls (without being limited to available designs), with the benefit of a smooth, seamless surface and the ability to simply paint over the wall when you choose to change it. It can also give you the option of mimicking an expensive material like marble for a fraction of the cost.
Faux and decorative painting uses a variety of paints to achieve the desired look. Most faux painting techniques combine a flat base color with a matching glaze, which creates a different effect depending on what you use to apply it. Various tools are used like brushes, rags, sponges, and rollers, depending on the final effect.
Faux Painting Ideas
There are many styles of faux and decorative painting, each with a unique and distinctive final effect. Some popular options include:
Color Wash – A layer of colored glaze creating a multi-tonal textured effect.
Marbleizing – A combination of glazing and delicate brushwork that replicates natural marble.
Rag Rolling – Using a bunched-up rag to create a mottled effect.
Venetian Plaster – An ancient technique that creates a subtle, earthy effect.
Metallic – The application of metallic paints.
Strié – A technique that uses downward brushstrokes of a glaze to mimic a linen-like fabric.
Graining – Replicating the texture of wood grain.
Orange Faux Wall Finish
Orange Faux Wall Finish
Faux Concrete Painted Finish
Faux Concrete Painted Finish
Distressed Painted Walls
Distressed Painted Walls
