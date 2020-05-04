Your deck is a major part of your home. It’s where you spend warm summer evenings relaxing with your family and weekends sharing a barbeque with your friends and neighbors. You want the material of your deck to last as long as possible and to weather summer storms as well as winter elements. The best way to protect your deck is to have it stained on a regular basis. The deck staining professionals at CertaPro Painters® have helped countless homeowners keep their decks weather-resistant and visually appealing.
Depending on your needs, professional staining services for decks may include:
Scraping
To prepare your surface, we will first remove any dirt, gravel, and chipped paint.
Power Wash
To ensure the surface is ready for stain or paint, we will thoroughly power wash.
Sanding
If necessary, we will sand any areas that are raised or lose to create a smooth surface.
Paint or Stain
The final step is to apply premium paint or stain to your surface.
