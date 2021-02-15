Hello! I'm Larry Reeves, owner of Junk King - Kansas City.
Junk King is a part of a franchise that has 115 locations around the United States. I purchased Junk King in April 2019. Every day working with Junk King is never the same which makes being the Owner more fun.
I have a Bachelor of Science, MBA and 30+ years of experience in the business world. I have worked for large corporations, small family owned businesses, and now for myself. We have been an entrepreneurial family for the past 10 years and it is only getting better by the day. I like to spend my free time reading books and enjoying the outdoors!
Hi, I'm Sophie Reeves! Daughter of THE Junk King and Marketing Manager for Junk King. I graduated from Emporia State University (Stingers Up!) in December of 2020 with a Bachelors in Marketing. I have stepped up my game on social media marketing for Junk King since graduating which is truly my dream marketing job. Once the pandemic is over, I plan on expanding our marketing in a lot of other ways as well! In my free time I like to read and watch movies!
A fun fact about Larry and Sophie is that they are certified scuba divers and love to spend time each year traveling the world to do so. Larry has been scuba diving for 20+ years and Sophie is going on 5 years.
We love to work with our customers on helping them get rid of their junk and want to make sure you are getting the most out of your money. Please give us a call at 1-888-888-5865 for a free estimate! We can't wait to meet you.
